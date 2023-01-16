WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users To Block Someone From Chat Notification: Report

WhatsApp new feature will allow users to block someone from the chat notifications. (Image-Unsplash)

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp will soon let its users block someone from the notifications. The world’s largest messaging service is reportedly working on a shortcut that will allow users to block someone unknown from the chat notification popping on the screen itself.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, which provides news and real-time updates about WhatsApp has mentioned that the platform would soon roll out a new feature that will help users block someone right from the message notification.

Notably, the feature will be limited to those who receive texts from an unknown contact. The aim of rolling out this feature for the users is to help them with the security and privacy of the platform.

According to the report, the company will not implement the feature for contacts because it may result in them being accidentally blocked. In addition, the company is working on other methods to block unknown and untrusted numbers. Users are likely to see another block button on the chat list, which will allow them to block someone without having to open their messages.

The report also mentions that the platform would roll out this feature with the upcoming updates in the coming future.

Furthermore, Apple users will soon have access to a camera mode that will allow them to quickly switch between camera modes in order to capture shots in a faster and easier manner. Notably, the feature is already available to a limited number of Android Beta users.

WhatsApp has been constantly working on updates to provide more security and more features to its two billion active users. The company aims to make the user interface more handy, easy to use, and even safer.

The platform is also planning to add more features in 2023, such as Picture-in-Picture for video calls, Companion mode, Voice notes on status, Screen lock for WhatsApp desktop, and the elimination of the cloud for backups.