WhatsApp May Soon Allow Its User To Migrate Data Without Using Google Drive: Report

WhatsApp May Allow Users To Migrate Data From One Phone To Another Without Using Google Drive. (Image-Unsplash)

The instant messaging meta-owned platform WhatsApp could soon roll out an update that will let a user transfer data including the existing chats and media from one android phone to another without using a cloud backup.

This followed a report by the WhatsApp news and updates website WABetaInfo, which claimed that the platform would soon be releasing an update that would allow users to transfer chats without the aid of Google Drive.

According to the report, to access this setting, users must first navigate to WhatsApp Settings and then to Chats. Users will soon be able to easily migrate their chat history from the phone to another Android device, eliminating the need to back up their chat history on Google Drive before switching to a new device. Instead, they could simply use the new chat transfer option in the future to transfer all of their conversations to their new phone.

But now an interesting question arises: will you need to back up your chats once this feature is implemented? Yes, you should back up your chats in the ideal world because doing so will enable you to easily retrieve your data in the event that you misplace your phone or it experiences other problems. But transferring the data without the aid of any outside apps will undoubtedly be a practical choice.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform has been working on plenty of updates in which it is rolling out new features, security policy updates, and more for its users globally. The new features include- Communities, In Chat Polls, Message Yourself, Emoji Reactions to messages, and more. However, users will see a slew of new features in 2023, including Companion mode, View Once text, Search for messages by date, Picture-in-Picture for video calls on iOS, and more. Voice notes on status, Call tab on WhatsApp desktop, WhatsApp business directory, and Screen Lock for WhatsApp Desktop are all available.