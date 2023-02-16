WhatsApp May Soon Allow iOS Users To Share Files Up To 2 GB: Report

META-owned popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp, which has been steady in pushing out new features for its enormous global user base, is purportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transfer large files on the site. With this, the platform hopes to give a solution to users who need to share large files, such as documents, photographs, or other media, but the size would be limited to 2GB.

However, the platform may roll out this feature for iOS users first with the upcoming updates. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the platform has been working on this feature and iOS users would soon be able to share heavy-sized documents.

"WhatsApp intends to announce the availability of the option to transmit documents up to 2GB in size, making it easier to share large documents," the report added.

"This is not a new feature; WhatsApp announced it last year, along with the ability to add up to 512 individuals to groups. "We learned that comparable functionality is expected to be offered in a future upgrade of the iOS app thanks to the new WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.76 update," the report further claimed.

Additionally, the report further adds that the users should have access to a Wi-Fi connection in order to share heavy files quickly.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on several other features and has also recently added a new set of features to ease out the work of the massive two billion active user base. The recently added features are Avatars, new features to the Status including the link preview sharing voice notes, and more. Additionally, the platform is also planning to roll out a voice notes transcription feature, WhatsApp call schedule,

Do note that these features will be accessible with the new updates, so make sure you have the latest version of the application installed on your device.