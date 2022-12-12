WhatsApp May Roll Out 'View Once' Feature For Messages | Here's All You Need To Know

Whatsapp is likely to roll out a feature that will enable users to send 'once view messages', the feature is aimed at adding an extra layer of privacy to its users' messages on the app. The app currently allows users to send images and videos as "view once" messages.

As per the Verge, with this new update that is being tested, users can send a message which could disappear immediately after viewing. A similar feature was spotted on Whatsapp, Although the feature is still being developed, the testers are trying it for some smartphone users.

According to a report of WABetaInfo, "the popular messaging service recently rolled out version 2.22.25.20 of WhatsApp for Android through the Google Play Beta Program. This beta version of WhatsApp includes references to a feature that allows users to send "view once" text messages.

"WhatsApp has been working on an extreme version of the disappearing message feature which will enable the user to view messages for once before it disappears. The feature will apply to both- the sender and receiver," it said.

Here's All You Need To Know About Whatsapp 'Once View Message' Feature:

The view-once messages feature will keep the communication private and will the users to share messages that are perishable and could only be viewed once- hence the authenticity will be intact.

Also, the feature will provide a better privacy feature than any regular massage. Also, to keep the information confidential, the receiver or sender will not be able to take a screenshot of the chat.

The feature will work the same as the existing once-view image and video feature works. A sender will send a message and once the message is seen by the receiver, it will automatically vanish. However, the new update will not allow you to take screenshots of the messages.

The new updated feature for the ‘view once’ message is currently live in the WhatsApp beta version only. Reportedly, the feature might arrive for the masses in the coming year, as a future update.