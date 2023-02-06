WhatsApp May Bring New Feature Allowing Users To Pin Message On Top Of Chats: Report

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which allow users to pin messages in chat. (Image-Unsplash)

WHATSAPP, the world's most used instant messaging platform which is owned by tech giant Meta, is reportedly working on a plethora of new features. With this, the company is working on a new feature that would allow its massive user base to pin the messages within chats and groups.

According to a report by WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp news and features reporting website, the platform is planning to roll out the feature in the upcoming updates to highlight a specific important message in individual chats or group chats.

“It will be simpler to identify significant messages in a chat with the help of this function. In reality, we learned that this feature is being worked on for a future update of the app thanks to the most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.17 update from the Play Store (the commercial version of the app),” mentions a report by WABetaInfo.

In terms of the feature, users will be able to pin a single critical message to the top of the chat, similar to how they can do with chats. With the goal of improving and organising the chat so that users may acquire the most important information first.

With this, the report also mentioned that the feature is currently under development and could soon roll out for both Android and iOS users with the upcoming update.

Meanwhile, the company is also working on the longer group subjects and descriptions making it easier to describe the groups and is currently available for the beta users and could soon roll out for the users soon.

With this upcoming feature, the group descriptions will now allow users to use up to 2048 characters. Notably, the previous limit was 512 characters.