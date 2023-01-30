WhatsApp May Soon Introduce Message Reactions Within Community Announcement Group: Report

According to a report, WhatsApp may soon roll out message reactions within community announcement groups. (Image-Unsplash)

POPULAR Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp which has over two billion active users is reportedly planning to roll out a new feature that would let iOS users respond to messages sent to the announcement group.

This came after WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp news and feature information provider in a report highlighted that the platform is in the early stage of developing the in-app banner to notify users when an update bringing message reactions within the announcement group is available.

To utilise this new functionality, users will need to update their copy of the application from the App Store or the TestFlight app. According to the source, a future update of the iOS application would include support for the ability to respond to messages sent to the community announcement group.

Last week, the messaging service introduced new iOS shortcuts to making it easier and faster for group admins to do specific group participant-related activities. With the platform now supporting large groups of up to 1024 individuals, the new version will make it easier for group administrators to easily manage and communicate with group participants in private.

Additionally, the platform is already planning to roll out plenty of new features including the picture-in-place feature for iOS users, view once text, companion mode, screen lock for desktop users, call logs for desktop users, voice notes on status, sending high-quality images, and even more.

Furthermore, the WaBetaInfo also suggests that the users will soon get their hands on the revamped text editor for the drawing tool along with changing text background, switching between fonts, and flexibility in the text alignment features in it.

It is evident that WhatsApp is working on a lot of features for both smartphone and desktop users. However, it would be really interesting to see what kind of features does the platform roll out in 2023.