New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp has already added many new features and upgrades to its existing platform in the year 2021. The messaging app constantly rolled out features and introduced some major additions to the platform like WhatsApp pay, Voice note preview and Story hide feature. Now, according to the reports that we have gathered, WhatsApp is all set to roll out more new features for its app in the year 2022.

The features will be designed to compete with its rival Telegram and will aim at adding volume to the platform. The messaging app is currently working on many ideas and will roll out some of them after testing. Here, Check the expected features of WhatsApp in the year 2022.

Theme Support for Chats

Whatsapp shall add custom wallpapers and chat themes to the platform from next year to the chat experience furthermore personal. Currently, the app offers custom wallpapers and chat themes to the platform from next year to light and dark theme to go with your phone’s theme and custom wallpapers option.

Auto delete account

To compete and overtake its rival Telegram, WhatsApp may allow its users to delete accounts automatically. That means, user's account if not used for a long time can self-destruct the account. As of now, WhatsApp allows users to delete accounts manually.

WhatsApp delete message

WhatsApp currently allows users to delete messages to an extent of 68 minutes after being sent. But now the company is working to remove this deadline. That is, users can delete any sent message at any time. Currently, the app is Testing the feature while it may get released soon.

Communities

As per the report of WABetaInfo, it said that the Communities feature may come soon to WhatsApp. With this feature, the user will get the option to create a group within the existing group. The sub-group will also be end-to-end encrypted.

Last seen, profile photo privacy setting

WhatsApp is also testing a feature on its beta version for iOS and Android where users will be able to hide their Last Seen, profile photo, and Status from particular contacts.

Posted By: Ashita Singh