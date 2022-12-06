WhatsApp Likely To Introduce Picture-In-Picture Mode For All Users: Reports

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp which has been rolling out a series of features with its recent updates is now planning to roll out picture-in-picture for its users. This came after the platform was seen testing the feature for the users on the beta version of iOS, which means the developers and beta testers currently have the access to it.

For your reference, the picture-in-picture mode for video calls means it will let the users interact on the video call while using the other applications. The well-known applications like YouTube and Google Meet/Hangouts already have this feature under their name.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature is available for some users as they have got their hands on the latest beta update for iOS. The version is 22.24.0.79. However, the company has not announced the availability of this feature for everyone.

The platform was purchased by Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, purchased the platform in February 2014 at a price of $16 billion. After the high-profile deal was done, the platform has seen a series of updates including the better calling, and video calling along with new features like communities, call links, message yourself, view once, message reactions via emojis, bigger groups, in-chat polls, payment integration, voice recordings, disappearing messages, and much more.

Additionally, the platform is planning to roll out many more features like the presence of display pictures on the side of messages in groups, screenshot blocking, clickable links, business tools, avatars, new companion mode (in-sync with multiple devices), retrieving deleted messages, business premium and much more.

Recently, the platform has rolled out a much-awaited feature- ‘Message Yourself’. With this feature, a user can share the media files including GIFs, photos, videos, and documents in order to save them. Earlier, a user had to create an empty group for that.