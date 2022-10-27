WhatsApp Likely To Introduce Display Pictures In Group Chats: Reports

WhatsApp has rolled out several features in a shorter span of time. With these new features, the most used messaging platform is likely to bring profile pictures in the group chats.

With this feature, the group participants would be able to identify the person without having to see the names of their friends/colleagues in WhatsApp groups.

According to a report, the WhatsApp development tracker has put out the report in which the feature is mentioned. With the feature rolled out, the users will be able to see the display picture of the person who sent the text message. However, the reports also mention that the feature is available on WhatsApp beta for iOS and is being tested for further rollout procedure.

The feature is still in the development stage, and a release date has not yet been determined. Although it might seem like a little upgrade, this feature will make it easier for users to recognise one another than before, when contacts' names had to be shown. Talking about the users who have not put the display picture, the feature will show a default icon.

Adding on to that, WhatsApp is also working on new features which will let its users forward images with captions. Not only limited to it but WhatsApp will also allow users to share captions along with GIFs and videos as well. However, the feature is now available for a limited set of beta testers on iOS.

Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out several features including call links, blocking screenshots for ‘View-Once Mode’, and creating larger groups. It is evident that the messaging platform is working on customer retention and security including the privacy of data.

Recently, the Meta-owned platform faced an outage of around 100 minutes which stopped users from sending or receiving messages and making data calls as well.