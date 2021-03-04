Currently, WhatsApp has over 2 billion across the world. Recently, it had created a unique record after it processed over 1.4 billion calls on New Year's Eve.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In a bid to attract customers amid a row over its new privacy policy, popular messaging app WhatsApp on Thursday launched its private and secure one-to-one voice and video calls support for its desktop app.

The Facebook-owned app said that voice or video calls from the WhatsApp desktop app will give users a reliable and high-quality experience, adding that this feature will be expanded to group calls in future. Though the new feature will be available only on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and macOS 10.13, the company noted.

WhatsApp also noted that it won't be able to hear or see voice or video calls as they are end-to-end encrypted. "We hope people enjoy private and secure desktop calling with their friends and families. You can read more, including how to download the desktop app on Windows PC and Mac," it said in a statement.

How to make a voice and video call through WhatsApp Desktop app:

Step 1) Connect your desktop and phone to the internet.

Step 2) Give access of your desktop's microphone and a webcam to WhatsApp.

Step 3) Connect your computer with an audio output device and microphone.

Step 4) Open an individual chat and make the voice and video call using the relevant icon.

Currently, WhatsApp has over 2 billion across the world. Recently, it had created a unique record after it processed over 1.4 billion calls on New Year's Eve.

"With so many people still apart from their loved ones, and adjusting to new ways of working, we want conversations on WhatsApp to feel as close to in-person as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the tech you’re using," the Facebook-owned company said.

