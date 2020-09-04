The newly-created page will detail the security issues that the company cannot list within the app release notes due to the policies and practices of app stores.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp has launched a new advisory page where it will provide a comprehensive list of security updates and associated Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE). The platform also revealed six previously undisclosed vulnerabilities on the android, iOS and Desktop versions, which has now been fixed.

“Please note that the details included in CVE descriptions are meant to help researchers understand technical scenarios and does not imply users were impacted in this manner,” the company said in a statement.

“WhatsApp also relies on numerous code libraries developed by third parties for various features and we will annotate security updates for these libraries so other developers can make necessary updates,” it added.

The company said that it is its policy to notify developers and providers of mobile operating systems about security issues that WhatsApp may identify.

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world, with over 2 billion users. The platform has become a primary means of electronic communication in several countries across the world.

In a similar development, Facebook has announced its Vulnerability Disclosure Policy wherein it will contact the appropriate responsible party and inform them as quickly as reasonably possible of a security vulnerability.

"We expect the third party to respond within 21 days to let us know how the issue is being mitigated to protect the impacted people. If we don’t hear back within 21 days after reporting, Facebook reserves the right to disclose the vulnerability. If within 90 days after reporting there is no fix or update indicating the issue is being addressed in a reasonable manner, Facebook will disclose the vulnerability," the company said in a statement.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja