New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: In order to engage more users, social media giant and instant messaging app WhatsApp has released a multi-device capability feature for beta users. The feature, which is yet to be rolled out for stable users, will allow people to operate WhatsApp on four different devices.

Though no official information is available over the launch date of the feature, it has been reported that WhatsApp will ensure the data security of its users while using this feature.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said that the new multi-device feature will be end-to-end encrypted that will ensure that no one else can read the messages except the sender and receiver.



He further added that this feature will give additional control which will keep their account safe. At the same time, this feature will improve the user experience.

A few days back, the messaging app has rolled out two new features, one was 'Mute Video' another one was 'Disappearing messages'. The mute video allows its users to share a video with the muted audio, the person who receives the video will not able to hear the voice in the background.

On the other hand, 'Disappearing messages ' speciality is that after it is activated; messages, photos, and videos sent on WhatsApp are automatically deleted after a week. Users do not have to delete messages, photos, or videos by themselves.

With all these new features, the company is trying to enhance the experience of the user. Simultaneously, these features are also benefiting people. The social media app has now made people’s life easy. It helps to connect with your loved ones just through one single touch.

