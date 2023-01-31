WhatsApp Introduces Video Mode For Android Users; Here's How To Get It

WhatsApp new update with bug fixes and the new video mode feature is available on Google Play Store. (Image-Pexels)

The popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, WhatsApp has yet another yet useful feature for over two billion active users. The users now will be able to record videos on the platform without having to tap and hold the video button. Earlier users had to tap and hold the record button of the WhatsApp video. WhatsApp calls it the switch to video mode.

According to the report by WaBetaInfo, a WhatsApp news and feature reporting website, the new feature would come with the Android 2.23.2.73 update which is currently available on the Google Play Store. If you are someone who is really interested in using the feature, you can go to the Google Play Store and update the application from there. Additionally, the report also highlighted that the update has now come up with bug fixes and improved performance.

On the other hand, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out plenty of more features to the platform for both iOS and Android users including the picture in place mode, view once text, companion mode, search messages by date, voice notes on status, screen lock for WhatsApp desktop, call tab on WhatsApp desktop and more. It would also be interesting to see if the company would come up with business tools for the users in any update of this year.

Additionally, the platform is also reportedly planning to roll out an update with the new fonts including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze.

"Users will be able to add more personalisation and creativity to their writing within photos, videos, and GIFs, and better express themselves by making their content more visually appealing," according to the report.

WhatsApp has over two billion active users all across the globe and the company claims that it provides regular safety updates for the safety and security of its users data.