New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is now all set to launch its ‘View Once’ tool on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.14.3. Facebook and WhatsApp's excutive Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart annouced about the ‘View Once’ and after some time it was introduced on its beta version for Android.

As per the 'View Once Tool' a recipient can only watch the image or the view the video once. Through this update, the media will automatically disappear from the chat box after the recipient has viewed the media. To check whether the feature has been activated on their Whatsapp, the user need to open a chat window, attach an image or video and look for the circular icon with ‘1’ on the right side of the caption bar.

It is being said that this 'View Once feature' is inspired from Snapchat. Snapchat which is also a social media platform, allows the user to just view the snap once and later it dissappers from the chat box. According to the feature, if a person shares a video or image, the receiver will recieve a notification and once the receiver opens the media then the sender will be notified that the media file has been opened and viewed.

However, if the recovers take any screenshots or uses screen recording then the sender will not get any notification about the screenshot, unlike the Snapchat feature. Snapchat notifies its sender even if a screenshot is been taken. Right now, the Whatsapp is yet to declare the final date as to when the feature will rollout for everyone.

Initially this update will allow users to run it on phone, the web, tablets, or other devices even when there is no internet over your smartphone.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen