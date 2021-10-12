New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: EVeryone's favourite WhatsApp messenger is one the apps that keep coming up with interesting features and updates every now and then. Recently, the makers introduced yet another important update for the texting application which can prove to be beneficial for people who don't really like to spend much time typing.

Yes, we are talking about the voice recording feature. Although, this provision of recording and sending voice notes has already been there, this time the app has come up with an update where the users will be able to even pause in between recording a long message.

Many times as a user you must have experienced that it gets quite difficult to record and send a long note at a stretch therefore, this new feature was a much-needed one that will not just make voice recording easier but also make the app a little more user friendly.

However, the update is yet to reach the users as it is still under process. As per WABetaInfo's report, the company is working on this new voice feature where people can pause and then re-record the voice message.

Recently, WhatsApp came up with this provision of speed control for listening to a voice message. Like for example if one has received a voice message they can adjust the speed of the audio while playing it. As a user you will get three options 1x, 1.5x ad 2x where the last one being the fastest speed. With this, you can listen to the audio at your own ease.

As per reports, the upcoming new feature won't just be available for personal chats but also for group chats as well.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal