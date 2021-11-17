New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: American messaging app, WhatsApp was working on a standalone desktop app for its MacOS and Windows users to be used on PCs. Now the app is finally here and available to download, however, still in a beta version. You can download the WhatsApp Desktop app from the Microsoft Windows App Store. It will be an alternative to WhatsApp Web, which was being used by a lot of Windows users who wanted to use the instant messaging platform on their desktops and laptops.

Bringing a solution to this, WhatsApp's dedicated Windows App allows users to no longer rely on browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox or others to open and use WhatsApp Web. All it needs to run the app is an x64 architecture-based CPU and Windows 10 version 14316.0 or higher.

Here's how you can download WhatsApp for Windows

Step 1: First you need to go to Microsoft Windows App Store. You can open Microsoft Windows App Store simply by opening the Start Menu and typing ‘store’.

Step 2: The next step is to search for WhatsApp Desktop on the Microsoft Windows App Store. For this, you have to write WhatsApp Desktop on the top search bar. Once the option appears click on the ‘Get’ button to begin downloading the application.

Step 3: The third step is to set up the application and start using WhatsApp desktop. For this you have to enter your details, just like you would do when you install WhatsApp on a phone. After the application is set up, you are good to go.

Things to keep in mind

The WhatsApp Desktop app is still in beta version, therefore, some issues and bugs in the initial stage are expected. Plus, WhatsApp Desktop as of now is not independent of being used without a smartphone. So, if you want to use WhatsApp on your PC without the phone, WhatsApp Web via multi-device linking is your only choice as of now.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha