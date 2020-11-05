Disappearing messages will wipe out texts, photos, videos, and GIFs shared with a person or in a group after the said period. A user can enable this option in individual chat, while the control for the same for groups will be in the hands of the admin.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular messaging App WhatsApp has announced it will be introducing its long-anticipated 'Disappearing Messages' feature globally this month. The feature will allow its users to enable an option that automatically deletes all messages sent to an individual or group after seven days.

"When disappearing messages in turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control," the company said in a statement.

“We’re starting with seven days because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren’t permanent, while remaining practical so you don’t forget what you were chatting about,” it added.

In the case where a user does not open WhatsApp for seven days, the received messages will disappear but the preview of these messages might still be displayed in notification until the app is opened. Additionally, if a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with which the new feature is turned off, the message will not disappear over there. The disappearing messages will also be included in the backup, provided the backup is created before the message disappears.

The new feature will be rolled out to users across the globe in November itself.

WhatsApp keeps releasing new creative features and functionalities with every update to provide a seamless experience to its users. The application enjoys the largest user base among a range of messaging platforms due to its minimalistic user interface that gets better with every update.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja