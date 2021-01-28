WhatsApp has announced plans to introduce an additional layer of security for its Web and Desktop apps in a bid to curb unauthorised access to the service.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp has announced plans to introduce an additional layer of security for its Web and Desktop apps in a bid to curb unauthorised access to the service. The new security feature will ask users to authenticate using fingerprint or Face ID while linking the Web or Desktop to their WhatsApp account.

The feature will limit the chances that a third person link a device to your WhatsApp account and access it without your permit. The security will be rolled out alongside a visual redesign to the WhatsApp Web page on phones to users with compatible devices in the coming weeks, the Facebook-owned company said.

"We are putting even more security into WhatsApp Web and desktop, adding an additional layer of protection when you want to link your WhatsApp account to your computer," the company said in a statement, as quoted in a report by news agency IANS.

"This builds on our existing security measures today, which pop up a notice in your phone whenever a Web/Desktop login occurs, and the ability to unlink devices from your phone at any time," it added.

The company cleared that it cannot access the biometric information stored in your device.

Here's how this feature will work

To link WhatsApp on the desktop, a user needs to scan a QR code from his smartphone. However, if the device is already linked, a user can simply access his account by clicking on WhatsApp web. Once the additional security feature is rolled out, the app will ask users to authenticate the action using fingerprint or Face ID. This will curb the unauthorised access to your account by, say, or colleague or housemate.

The new security feature has been rolled out at a time when WhatsApp has been facing backlash from its users over its revised privacy policy. The app has cleared the policy is mandatory to accept.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja