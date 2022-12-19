WhatsApp Introduces 'Accidental Delete' Feature For Users; Here's How To Use It

WhatsApp has rolled out the 'Accidental Delete' feature for those who send wrong message to the individuals or groups and then hurriedly opt for 'Delete For Me' option instead of 'Delete For Everyone'.

THE META-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp which has been rolling out plenty of new features and innovations has now rolled out a new feature named 'Accidental delete' for its users.

The company has launched this feature in an effort to assist users who mistakenly select the 'Delete For Me' option instead of the more careful 'Delete For Everyone' option after sending a message to the incorrect individual or group.

With the rollout of the feature, WhatsApp will now give users a 5-second window to choose the "Delete for Everyone" option in order to re-do accidentally deleted messages. Notably, the feature is accessible to both Android and iPhone users.

How To Reverse WhatsApp "Delete For Me" Message:

1. Send a message in a group or individual chat.

2. Next, tap and hold the deleted message.

3. Tap on "delete" to delete for everyone. A button to undo your selection will appear if you tap "Delete for me."

4. To undo your deletion, tap the undo button.

5. You'll see the message you just deleted again.

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has rolled out plenty of new features including the Message Yourself feature, emoji reaction to the messages, 3D avatars, blocking the screenshots of view once media, call links, communities, increased limits of groups, calls and video calls, mute participants, 32-person calls and much more.

With this, the platform is already planning to launch plenty of new features including more customised disappearing messages, view once messages, clickable links on WhatsApp status, Companion Mode - multi-device sync, and new business tools on the platform.

With this, WhatsApp recently added the ability for Windows users to turn off call notifications. When using the Windows version of the platform for work or any other purpose, the new feature will assist users in avoiding call alerts for privacy-related reasons.