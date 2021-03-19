While users across the world are facing issues, neither WhatsApp nor Instagram has issued an official statement yet.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular social media messaging apps WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram went down across the world, including India and the United States of America (USA), on Friday night due to unknown reasons. The services, however, were restored after 30 minutes.

Users across the three social media apps were unable to send or receive messages or post content on their respective accounts and were greeted with a "couldn't refresh feed" message.

Downdetector, an outage tracking website, has reported that over 1.2 million Instagram users while more than 23,000 WhatsApp users are facing issues with the apps.

Meanwhile, several users took to Twitter and wrote about their problems in accessing Facebook and Instagram, using the hashtag #instagramdown and #facebookdown.

"WhatsApp & insta users to Twitter right now," said a user.

"Whatsapp guys turning off and on data... Restart phone....," said another user.

"I just spent 15 minutes restarting my phone and figuring out why nothing was working....," said another user.

No one:

WhatsApp and Instagram server right now??#Whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/FNKTMqesdj — Sakar Siddhi (@SakarSiddhi) March 19, 2021

people who reinstalled these apps and restarted their wifi knowing#whatsappdown ?? pic.twitter.com/4G7n50tO8t — Chaos (@itzhamas) March 19, 2021

me checking Instagram every 2 seconds thinking it’s my internet #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/MjcZsOioOY — ji??bo (@jimbo_world1) March 19, 2021

Nobody :

Facebook and Instagram people's first day on Twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XZjBO6gAE8 — MOB???? (@Bash0018) March 19, 2021

Everyone on Instagram trying to work out if Instagram is down or if it’s just their Wi-Fi:#InstagramDownpic.twitter.com/ZRpldsHTR0 — yeagerist (@Om1arX) March 19, 2021

Me after restarting my phone 100th time in last 10 minutes without knowing that Whatsapp and instagram crashed..



Mark Zuckerberg be like :????#instagramdown #Facebookdown #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/vrwKCQHaUN — Siva Harsha (@SivaHarsha_1) March 19, 2021

#facebookdown #whatsappdown



Everyone is worried that WhatsApp

is down

Le, Single me : pic.twitter.com/jrfN2pe63y — Saeed Ahmed (@imSaeedAhmed) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, a similar incident happened in August last year after WhatsApp users faced outrage and were unable to login into their own accounts. Later, WABetainfo -- a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta -- said that the issue at the server side and did not "depend on WhatsApp version of network connection".

"WhatsApp is experiencing a partial outage for several users. It's not possible to use the service because the server is down. Note that some users might still be able to use the service," WABetainfo had said in a statement.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma