Popular messaging app WhatsApp has partially rolled out a new User Interface for the web or desktop apps in its latest beta update for Android 2.21.1.3.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp has partially rolled out a new User Interface for the web or desktop apps in its latest beta update for Android 2.21.1.3. According to WABetaInfo, the new UI will be used for the multi-device support -- a much-awaited feature that will enable a user to run whatsApp on different devices at the same time.

A screenshot of the new interface shared by WABetaInfo shows an option to "link a new device". A user will be able to run the same account on WhatsApp on four different devices once the multi-device feature is rolled out. The screenshot thus offers a glimpse to how a user will link additional devices on the same account.

WhatsApp has been reportedly working on this feature for well over a year now. This comes in addition to the already available dual feature desktop alongside smartphone which requires the scan of a unique QR code. Once the multi-device feature is activated, all your gadgets on which the account is being accessed will receive a new message simultaneously, much like how it happens when you are using the app on your phone and WhatsApp web at the same time. Needless to say, all your actions, such as starring a message, archiving a text, etc, will be synced. The primary device need not necessarily be connected to the internet for the other devices to receive messages.

Last month, the app was reportedly testing how calls will be received when multiple devices are configured for the same account. No release date of the new feature has been announced by the company yet.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja