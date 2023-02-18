WhatsApp Hacks: Use Two Accounts On One Smartphone By Following These Simple Steps

WhatsApp has a huge user base in India. The application comes in handy for communication, payments and sharing life status updates. This account is a bridge for communication with your peers.

But sometimes, one WhatsApp account becomes a limitation depending on the user's needs. Most smartphone manufacturers use an in-built feature like cloner or dual apps to let users use two WhatsApp accounts in one handset. So, if you wish to know how to use two WhatsApp accounts on your smartphone, here is how you can do it.

Step 1: Head to "Settings" on your device.

Step 2: Scroll down and locate the "Apps" section.

Step 3: Here you will find the option to create a second account.

For Samsung devices, head to "Advanced features" and "Dual Messenger".

For Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco users, it is listed as "Dual Apps".

In Oppo, OnePlus and Realme devices, it is named "App Cloner".

Vivo and iQOO phones name this feature an "App clone".

Step 4: Switch on the toggle next to WhatsApp or Click the icon.

Step 5: Let the process complete. Two WhatsApp icons will appear in your icons space. Locate the new WhatsApp icon.

Step 6: Set up your new account with a different mobile number.

For near-stock android devices like Motorola and Nothing, you can download the Parallel Space app from Google Play Store. This app or a similar alternative third-party app can be downloaded on Google Pixel devices too to use a second Account. Make sure to check reviews and ratings before downloading the app.

This feature is currently not available on iPhone models. However, you can opt for WhatsApp Business, a similar app with some additional functionality. You can download this app from the App Store.

Most Android smartphone manufacturers, in today's time, offer dual sim options in their handsets. A secondary WhatsApp account helps bifurcate activities.