New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is expected to roll out new features and updates from time to time. Right now, as per tech buzz, WhatsApp is expected to launch a new feature soon that will let users vote in group chats. After the launch of the feature group discussions on messaging app is likely to get easier and less messy.

Currently, the app is testing the feature within the Test Flight beta program. The feature will likely allow group members to select one of a few pre-defined options to vote in the polls

As per a report of WABetaInfo, a website that dedicatedly works on WhatsApp features in the beta version suggests that the feature could soon come to iOS beta and eventually, the stable version of the app.

The website also uploaded a screenshot of the app where the user can enter the question for a poll. The screenshot does mention “Create Poll” as the feature and the blank space states, “What is your poll question?”

WhatsApp polls will obviously be available for chat rooms and group chat on the instant messaging app. The report by WABetaInfo suggests that even the polls will be end-to-end encrypted. Only group members will be able to see the poll and the results of the poll. Even the answers will be encrypted.

While the exact time of feature getting is not revealed, it is likely that WhatsApp may soon allow users to poll in the group chats. For the uninitiated, WhatsApp's rival app Telegram has had a similar feature 'group polls'. It had introduced group polls back in 2018 and the feature has been a popular, useful feature in many large groups and channels.

