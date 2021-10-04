New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Social media platforms WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook have gone down in several parts of the world, users reported on Monday evening. Users were not able to send and receive new messages for nearly 10 minutes (around 9 pm Indian time).

"Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by the outage," international news agency AFP reported quoting tracker.

"WhatsApp suffered outage, users are not able to send and receive new messages for nearly 10 minutes," news agency ANI tweeted.

Meanwhile, Facebook has issued a statement over the outage saying "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

WhatsApp also issued a statement over the same and said: "We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible."

The error message on Facebook's webpage suggested a Domain Name System (DNS) error.

DNS allows web addresses to take users to their destinations. A similar outage at cloud company Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM.O) took down multiple websites in July.

Facebook shares fell 5.5% in afternoon trading on Monday, inching towards its worst day in nearly a year.

Downdetector, which only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed there were more than 50,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram. The outage might be affecting a larger number of users.

Meanwhile, the social-media giant's instant messaging platform WhatsApp was also down for over 35,000 users, while Messenger was down for nearly 9,800 users.

Facebook has experienced similar widespread outages with its suite of apps this year in March and July.

Several users using their Facebook credentials to log in to third-party apps such as Pokemon Go and Match Masters were also facing issues.

"If your game isn't running as usual please note that there's been an issue with Facebook login servers and the moment this gets fixed all will be back to normal," puzzle game app Match Masters said on its Twitter account.

Meanwhile, people have begun a meme fest on Twitter calling out the server down a normal routine.

One user wrote "WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram down again, the world right now switching to Twitter".

Another wrote "Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down cos they played the squid game."

Whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram down cos they played the squid game 😂 pic.twitter.com/PIT81XRLEq — Rakesh Love1c (@RakeshLove1c) October 4, 2021

Users also made fun of how Twitter might be enjoying the server down of its competitors as the traffic has shifted on the microblogging site.

How facebook and Instagram see WhatsApp trending alone yet they're also down. pic.twitter.com/tkH6rcGcp7 — King (@infamous_tweep) October 4, 2021

Posted By: Sugandha Jha