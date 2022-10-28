WhatsApp Submits Report To Govt On What Caused 2-Hour-Long Outage: Report

The most used messaging platform WhatsApp has submitted a report to the Union IT ministry for its 100-minute outage that happened on Tuesday. This came after the Union Ministry asked about the reason which caused the longest-ever WhatsApp outage.

The users were reportedly not able to make calls, send or receive messages on the platform for straight one and a half hours. Not only limited to this, but the users also reported they are facing connection issues even after having an active internet connection.

Furthermore, the issues were not only reported on the smartphone but were also faced on other devices like tablets and WhatsApp Web. "The brief downtime was the consequence of a technical fault on our end and has since been fixed," said a Meta Spokesperson.

However, no official statements have been made public about the issue from both end. But, we may soon hear the actual reason behind it soon.

Users living in different parts of the city including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata faced the outage. According to Downdetector, countries like the UK, South Africa, and Europe also faced an outage.

"We have lakhs of WhatsApp users across the country and we called for a thorough report from the firm about the outage," Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a statement to ANI.

Reportedly, Whatsapp has over 2 billion active users in India and has been struggling to prove itself as a secure platform. Lately, WhatsApp has been rolling out many features to maintain its user retention. It includes- all links, blockage of screenshots from view once content, and more.

There have been multiple reports floating that WhatsApp is soon launching many features including group display pictures, forwarded captions, and more. However, some of them are present in the beta testing phase of the platform.