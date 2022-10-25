WhatsApp Down? Users Across India Report Disruption In Services; Meta Shares Update

The users of the largest messaging platform WhatsApp are not able to send or receive messages on Whatsapp. Allegedly, there have been some minor disruptions in the platform which is stopping the users to access their messages. There have been reports of users being unable to send or receive messages on the messaging app despite having an Internet connection.

WhatsApp services have been down for the last 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/9WL4mMFTRO — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

According to the reports, the messaging platform has been down since 12.30 pm today. The users are reportedly not able to send the messages to individuals, groups, as the platform only shows a single tick after sending the message. However, no official statement has been made by the Meta as of now.

Not only limited to the smartphone users, the WhatsApp Web users are also facing disruptions. Users are facing connectivity issues. It is not clear how much time it would take to return to normalcy.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta Company Spokesperson.

On the other hand, #whatsappdown is trending on Twitter. People have have flooded their twitter handles with their opinions and memes.

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU

