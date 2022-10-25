Why WhatsApp Is Facing Outage In India? Read Meta’s Statement On Issue

WhatsApp has been seeing a server down since 12.30 PM, as users have reported many disruptions while sending and receiving messages on the platform. Even after sending the messages individually or in groups, the users have reported a single tick on the platform.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," Meta Company Spokesperson

According to the outage monitoring service Downdetector, approximately 11,4300 users have reported that WhatsApp is unavailable. Notably, Whatsapp has over a billion active users.

When Was The Last Time Whatsapp Went Down?

The last time WhatsApp went down was on October 9 of last year (2021). All of the Meta-related platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, were unavailable during this time.

The tech giant mentioned that there was no external cyberattack; rather, there was an internal issue. Furthermore, it claims that there is no proof any data was compromised.

Further in the statement, the tech giant said, "Our engineering teams have discovered that problems were caused by configuration changes on the backbone routers that manage network traffic between our data centres”.

It was the longest time since WhatsApp, and Facebook went down. The approximate time on which the servers went down was around 5 hours.

However, there are no official statements released about when the platform will be back to normal and people get to use it. The reasons are also unclear as of now.

On the other hand, people have rushed to Twitter and tweeted about their opinions in a hilarious way. As a result, WhatsAppdown is trending on Twiiter.