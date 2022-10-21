WhatsApp Diwali Stickers: New Diwali Stickers Introduced On WhatsApp; Here’s How To Download

With the festive season around the corner, people have started preparing for Diwali, Dhanteras, and Bhai Dooj in advance. The vibe for Diwali is in the air as people have already started celebrating the long weekend which is going to start from today. However, people tend to meet during the festivities but for the people who live away from each other, social media is the only option.

With this Whatsapp has already introduced its colourful, playful, and specially designed Diwali stickers. One can use these stickers as greetings, emotions, replies, and group replies, on the platform. If you are wondering how can you download these stickers, here is the guide:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Open chat window

3. You can see "smiling emoji" in the lower left corner; tap on it.

4. A small emoji window will open. Here you have to click on the sticker icon placed at the bottom of the screen

5. After clicking the icon you can see a “+” sign; press it.

6. Here you will see a bunch of stickers in the "Happy Diwali" section.

7. Download stickers by clicking the arrow

8. Once downloaded, they will appear in My Stickers preferences.

9. Now share these stickers with your loved ones. Just open your chat window and start sending these Diwali stickers.

Earlier, Whatsapp has launched many new features including call links, no screenshots allowance for the ‘View Once’ content, edit messages after sending, group and document sharing with captions along with the larger groups.

Recently, Whatsapp has also announced that it will not be working on the iPhones which are running on iOS 11 and below. It also mentioned that the messaging platform will work fine on iOS 12 and above.