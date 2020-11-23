WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, has said that the users will have to update their apps to use this new feature.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Days after announcing its much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages' feature, popular messaging app WhatsApp has officially rolled out its feature for the users in India.

The feature, which will be available for both Android, iOS, desktop and KaiOS users, will disappear your new messages in individual and group chats after seven days. Noting that the users will have to manually enable this feature, the WhatsApp has said that it will also remove pictures and videos but won't affect the messages that were sent or received previously in the chats.

"When disappearing messages is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after seven days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control," WhatsApp had said in a statement earlier.

Here's how Android and iOS users can enable WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature on their devices:

Step 1) Open WhatsApp on your device

Step 2) Now tap on contact's name

Step 3) Now click on Disappearing messages

Step 4) Tap on the feature and enable it

Step 5) You can disable it by doing the same process

Here's how KaiOS users can enable WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature on their devices:

Step 1) Open WhatsApp and select contact's name

Step 2) Select Disappearing Messages and press on Edit

Step 3) Now you would need to click on 'Ok' to enable the WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature on your device

Notably, only the admins can enable this feature on group chats. Here's how they will be able to do it on their devices:

Step 1) Click on the group and tap Disappearing messages

Step 2) Click on continue and select 'on' to enable the feature on group chats

WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook, has said that the users will have to update their apps to use this new feature. Noting that the message won't disappear in the forwarded chat, the WhatsApp has said that there is no option available to customise the time frame for the messages to get deleted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma