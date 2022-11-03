WhatsApp Disables 'View Once' Feature For Web; Know Why

The instant messaging platform, WhatsApp has discontinued the 'View Once' feature on the web and desktop. This came after the company announced the screenshot blocking for the ‘View Once’ feature. With this, it is evident that the platform is focusing on privacy and security concerns. As per the report by WABetInfo, the platform has discontinued the feature by November 1, 2022, but still it is in the beta testing phase.

The reason behind it could be simple, most people use WhatsApp's desktop client while at work, and viewing such private messages on a larger screen may compromise their confidentiality. Additionally, WhatsApp has also restricted its users to screen record or screenshot the view once content for privacy issues.

If you have the WhatsApp Web opened in front of you and you receive a view once a message, the platform will show you a notification that says,"You received a view once message. For added privacy, you can only open it on your phone".

Earlier, WhatsApp recently released its most recent update, which included a number of new features, including the ability for group administrators to delete messages sent by others for everyone, link previews for links shared via status, and the ability to respond to status posts with emojis. Not only limited to it, but the platform has also added blur effects which allow users to censor the image.

However, some reports also claim that the messaging platform is soon going to roll out some new features which include Edit messages after sending, WhatsApp group participants limit to 1024, Document sharing with a caption, and WhatsApp Premium Subscription.