WhatsApp Directed By SC To Publicise Its 'Privacy Policy' Undertaking Given To Centre In 2021

Whatsapp to publicise its privacy policy undertaking given to centre in 2021

SUPREME Court on Wednesday directed messaging app WhatsApp to widely publicise its undertaking given to the Centre in 2021 stand its users in India do not have to accept its 2021 privacy policy in order to use it.

WhatsApp in May 2021 had assured that the messaging service will not limit functionality for its users if they do not accept the new privacy policy update in a response to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's letter.

Now, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph asked WhatsApp to give advertisement in five newspapers to publicise its undertaking given to the government.

The bench comprised of Justices Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy, and CT Ravikumar recorded the submission of a mobile messaging app that they will abide by the terms of the letter to the government.

"We record the stand taken in the letter (to the government) and we record the submission of the senior counsel for WhatsApp that they will abide by the terms of the letter... till the next date of hearing. We further direct that WhatsApp will give publicity to this aspect to the customers of WhatsApp in five national newspapers on two occasions," the bench said.

The apex court posted the matter for hearing on April 11.

Yesterday, the top court apprised by the Centre that a new Data Protection Bill, 2022 would be introduced in the Parliament in the second half of the Budget session.

For the uninitiated, SC was hearing pleas filed by two students challenging WhatsApp's 2021 Privacy Policy to share users' data with parent company Facebook and others as a violation of their privacy and free speech.