New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp is developing a 'Read Later' feature that would serve as an enhanced replacement to the 'Archive chat' option available to users across all platforms. Under the new feature, the app will not notify a user about any new message from an archived personal or group chat in order to reduce interruptions

The new feature was first spotted in WhatsApp's 2.21.2.2 beta version by Wabetainfo, a website that tracks updates on the popular messaging app. The 'Read Later' feature will be optional and a user can switch to the archive chat option if he wishes to be notified about an archived chat.

"WhatsApp was developing Read Later, a replacement/improvement of Archived Chats. When a chat is added in your archive, the user doesn't receive notifications from it because all archived chats will be automatically muted, in order to reduce interruptions," Wabetainfo reported.

Under the existing feature, an archived chat shows up again on the top of the screen once a user receives a new message from it. The 'Read Later' feature will thus reduce interruptions from chats a user has decided to keep archived.

WhatsApp keeps releasing new creative features and functionalities with every update to provide a seamless experience to its users. The application enjoys the largest user base among a range of messaging platforms due to its minimalistic user interface that gets better with every update. However, the announcement regarding the app's updates privacy policies is prompting millions of people to move to alternative messaging apps from the past few days.

