WhatsApp Data Breach: Info Of 500 Million Users Available On Dark Web, Says Report

The instant messaging platform Whatsapp has over billions of active users on a daily basis is now again in deep trouble. According to a report by Cybernews, the data of 487 million WhatsApp users including their mobile numbers are allegedly available for sale on the dark web. This came after a threat actor posted the 2022 database claiming that he has the information of 487 million is available with him.

WhatsApp, an end-to-end encrypted technology-driven platform, is also said to have experienced numerous data breaches in the past. According to the report, the leaked data comes from 84 different countries, with 32 million users from the United States.

Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia, France, and Turkey are also among the countries which have seen the data leak. Notably, India is not a part of the list. On the other hand, the price of the US WhatsApp user database is set to be $7,000. In comparison, the databases for the UK and Germany cost $2,500 and $2,000. According to Cybernews, the hacker also shared some samples with them, including 1097 phone numbers from the United States and 817 phone numbers from the United Kingdom.

Interestingly, the data breach could be used for phishing, fraud, impersonation, and other activities.

Recently, the CEO and founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg has said that WhatsApp is much safer than iMessage. Explaining his statement he said, “iMessage lacks end-to-end encryption, which makes it much less private and secure than WhatsApp, which also supports group chats and is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices. With WhatsApp, you can also choose to have all new chats automatically end with a single button press. Additionally, we added end-to-end encrypted backups last year. Which iMessage still lacks all of”.