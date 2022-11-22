WhatsApp Could Soon Rollout In-Chat Polls For Windows Users; Here's How To Use

You could soon create polls on your Windows device.

By Ashish Singh
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 12:36 PM IST
The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has been in the news for rolling out some of the great features of its application. Recently, the platform introduced the in-chat poll feature which lets the user create a poll with several options and allows the other users to choose any one option. The feature shows the counted number of votes on the option and a detailed result with a ‘View Votes’ button which is placed just below the poll.

According to a report by WaBeta, the platform is now introducing this feature to Windows users as well. Notably, WhatsApp has already rolled out this feature for beta testers. Not only limited to it, but the new beta update also comes along with numerous features including shortcuts, online status, and poll creation.

Just like the rollout for smartphones, the company would be rolling out the feature or features with a single update. However, it is expected that users could soon witness the feature on their devices.

With the rollout of the feature, the users would be able to create a maximum number of 12 options in a single poll which will be safe, secured, and end-to-end encrypted.

Here’s how you can test the feature on your Windows laptop or PC:

1. Download and install WhatsApp beta on your Windows computer.

2. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the chat or group where you want to make a poll.

3. Select the attach icon (paperclip icon) located next to the chat bar.

4. Then, choose the poll option.

5. Fill in the blanks with the appropriate questions and answers.

6. Press the Send button.

