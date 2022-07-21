WhatsApp Brings New Feature To Transfer Your Chats From Android To iOS | Here's How To Do It

The latest launched feature of Whatsapp will now allow its users to transfer their chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa.

Taking to Twitter, it said, “A new way to keep the chats that mean the most. Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices."

How Can You Transfer Data From Android To iPhone:

1. Open the Move to iOS app on your Android phone and follow the on-screen prompts.

2. A code will be displayed on your iPhone. When prompted, enter the code on your Android phone.

3. Tap 'continue' and follow the on-screen prompts.

4. Select WhatsApp on the Transfer Data screen.

5. Tap 'start' on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.

6. Tap 'next' to return to the Move to iOS app.

7. Tap 'continue' to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for Move to iOS to confirm the transfer is complete.

8. Install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store.

9. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

10. Tap Start when prompted, and allow the process to complete.

11. Finish activating your new device and you’ll see your chats waiting for you.

What Can You Transfer?

You can transfer your personal messages but the peer-to-peer payment messages and your Whatsapp call history cannot be transferred from an Android phone to an iPhone.

Where Does The Data Go?

Transferred data doesn't go to cloud storage as a result of the migration until you create an iCloud backup. However, WhatsApp can't see the data you transfer but your Android phone will still have your data unless you delete WhatsApp or wipe your phone.