WhatsApp Bans Over 36 Lakh Indian Accounts In December 2022; Here's Why

THE INSTANT messaging platform WhatsApp which is owned by Meta has announced that it banned over 36 lakh accounts in December as per the new IT Rules which came into force in 2021. The new IT rules were made to organise the social media platform and make it more ‘Responsible’.

The messaging network, which has over 400 million users in the country, received 1,607 complaint reports in December, out of which 166 records were 'actioned'. Further, according to the company, 1,389,000 of the 3,677,000 reported WhatsApp accounts that were banned between December 1 and December 31 were done so proactively, without user complaints.

"We have made our report for the month of December 2022 public in compliance with the IT Rules 2021. According to the most recent Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned more than 3.6 million accounts in December," a WhatsApp spokesperson stated.

Notably, major digital and social media sites with more than 5 million users must provide monthly compliance reports under the updated IT Rules 2021.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has notified several revisions aimed at preserving the rights of 'Digital Nagriks' as part of a major drive towards an open, safe, trusted, and accountable Internet. The amendments require intermediaries to take reasonable measures to prevent users from uploading such content.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has been rolling out plenty of new features in order to make the platform better for the two billion active users globally. With this, the company is currently working on new features including newer fonts, PIP mode for iOS, document banner, less reliance on the Cloud backup, companion mode, longer group subjects, and more.

2022 was a good year for the platform as it has rolled out plenty of new features for the users including communities, in-chat polls, call links, and more.