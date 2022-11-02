WhatsApp Banned 26.85 Lakh Accounts In India In September; Know Why

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp banned over 26 lakh accounts in India last September. This huge number includes 8.72 lakh accounts which were blocked proactively before being reported by users. The platform has observed 15% more bans as compared to August.

According to the platform, they block accounts if they think the activity on the account violates the Terms of Service, such as if it involves spam or scams or endangers the safety of WhatsApp users. It also includes not using the app for a long time, creating too many groups, bulk messaging to third parties, spreading fake news, suspicious actions, or being reported multiple times.

"Between September 1 and September 30, 2022, 2,685,000 WhatsApp accounts were blocked. Before any user reports, 872,000 of these accounts were proactively banned. A +91 phone number identifies an Indian account "According to Whatsapp's 'User Safety Report' for September.

"WhatsApp deploys tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform in addition to responding to and acting on user complaints via the grievance channel. We are especially focused on prevention because we believe that it is far preferable to prevent harmful activity from occurring in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred, " said the company.

The platform is working on the plans to reduce the spam and fake accounts that have been present on the platform for a while now. With privacy concerns, the platform is also working on the development of the user interface by adding more and more features by rolling out new updates. Moreover, the platform is now focusing on both application and web usage.

The platform is soon going to see new features including the blur tool, message yourself, the forward caption with media, personal space, group display pictures, and much more.