WhatsApp Avatar Feature: A Step-By-Step Guide To Create Avatars On Messaging App

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp has witnessed multiple new updates with the addition of some great new features. Be it Twitter-like in-chat polls or the new message yourself feature, the platform has rolled out a plethora of new features. Platformed has also announced the addition of new 3D avatars which will let users portray their emotions or situation using a digital avatar.

The avatar feature's addition has generated the most buzz among the platform's two billion active users. Users will be able to create a digital representation of themselves using the new avatar feature. Users can combine different hairstyles, facial features, and outfits to create an avatar, which they can then use as their display image or to represent various emotions or situations in group and private chats. You can even pick from the 36 pre-made custom stickers that depict a wide range of feelings and behaviours.

If you are confused about how you can create an avatar, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you create one.

How to make your WhatsApp avatar:

1. Go to WhatsApp and select Settings.

2. The Avatar option will now be available to you (if not wait for the update).

3. Select Create Your Avatar.

4. Create your avatar by following the instructions.

5. Click "Done".

How to change your WhatsApp profile picture from your avatar:

1. Launch WhatsApp on your phone.

2. Navigate to your app's settings

3. Tap the image of your profile.

4. After that, select Edit.

5. Next, select Use Avatar.

Furthermore, the platform has also added many features including communities, emoji reactions on the messages, a message yourself feature, call links, and increased participants in groups and video calls. Moreover, the platform is also planning to roll out plenty of new features including the picture-in-picture mode, updated disappearing messages, and more.