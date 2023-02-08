WhatsApp Announces THESE New Add-Ons For 'Status' Feature; Know When You Will Get It On Your Phones

The popular instant messaging application WhatsApp which has been rolling out plenty of new features has added a few more features to its famous ‘Status’. The company has announced that it has added five major updates which will allow users to connect more in a personalised way.

The platform now allows users to select a customised user base that can see their status with its new Private Audience Selector. Furthermore, the company also mentioned the user’s selected audience settings will act as default from the next status uploads.

Additionally, WhatsApp users will be able to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds long on their status, and Status Reactions will allow users to rapidly respond to status updates from friends and close contacts using one of eight emojis. This came when the firm created the message reaction feature.

As part of a recent upgrade, the meta-owned instant messaging service added Status Profile Rings, which will enable users to display a green ring around their display photo anytime they post a status. The function is comparable to Instagram stories. According to WhatsApp, it will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact information.

Last but not the least, the users will now also get their hands on the Link Preview feature on the Status, which will directly show a preview of the link shared, similar to the direct messages. The platform has been reportedly planning to roll out this feature for a while now and finally, it's here. The company has started rolling out these features to the users globally in a phased manner and it is expected that all the two billion active users will get their hands on these features with the coming update in a few weeks.