New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp, which is one of the largest messaging apps, announced Communities as a new feature on Thursday. The new features aim to help users to have multiple groups together under one umbrella. The new feature has some exciting tools which will be given to the admin. These tools allow the admin to send one single message to everyone and also grant the facility to have control over which groups can be included in a particular community.

“Communities on WhatsApp will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them. That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them," wrote WhatsApp in a blog post.

What are other community features?

The communities also have features such as WhatsApp introduced a list of updates, including increased file sharing limit, reactions, and the ability to enable group audio calls for up to 32 people simultaneously.

Further, users will also get the chance to look at the community description and every group that is a part of it. However, as per the security concern, it will not allow the user to look at others phone numbers available in the other groups. They will, though, see the numbers of the members available in their groups.

Apart from that, users of one particular group will not be able to see the conversation taking place in other groups. On the other hand, users of a group will get an option of joining other groups in the community.

New tools that are given to admins of the community :

Admins will have announcement messages tools through which admins will be able to send messages to everyone.

"We think Communities will make it easier for a school principal to bring all the parents of the school together to share must-read updates and set up groups about specific classes, extracurricular activities, or volunteer needs," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

The main aim of the community is to organise a discussion at a smaller level on the app, making WhatsApp an even more useful solution for group discussions.

Apart from that, users who are in community groups will also have the option to report abuse, block, accounts, and leave any of them as similar to what they do in regular groups.

WhatsApp will also keep using end-to-end encryption in order to protect messages in communities.

"We will rely on all available unencrypted information including the Community name, description, and user reports to take action against abuse in Communities," the company said.

However, a timeline is yet to be shared by the messaging app on when Communities will be available to users around the globe. However, as per media reports, the community features will be available over the next few months in a few countries. Further, once the test would be completed, it would begin to roll it out globally.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen