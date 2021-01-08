Popular messaging app WhatsApp has announced a revision to its privacy policy under which it will share users' data with other Facebook-owned companies and third-party apps.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Popular messaging app WhatsApp has announced a revision to its privacy policy under which it will share users' data with other Facebook-owned companies and third-party apps. The app itself remains end-to-end encrypted, meaning that your messages will not be read by the company, though it will collect and share other data and information such as your battery level, signal strength, and IP address.

The revised privacy policies are mandatory to accept before February 8, 2021 if you wish to continue using your account. Users across India have already started receiving popups, asking them to accept the policy before the said date to continue using their account.

"By tapping agree, you accept the new terms and privacy policy, which take effect on February 8, 2021. After this date, you will need to accept these updates to continue using WhatsApp. You can also visit the Help Centre if you would prefer to delete your account and would like more information," the popup reads.

The new policy concerns with three things: App's services and how it can process your data; how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats; and how the app can partner with Facebook to offer integration across the Facebook company products.

The data that the company will share with other Facebook companies include: Your IP address, account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, services-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) while using the app, and mobile device information, (such as the battery level, signal strength).

The revised policy has irked the users worldwide and more and more people are beginning to switch to other messaging apps. In a tweet directed at WhatsApp, Tesla CEO suggested people to rather switch to 'Signal' -- a cross-platform encrypted messaging services.

#WhatsApp New Policy and #Signal trended on Twitter after the revised policy. Here are some reactions:

#WhatsappNewPolicy ,

HELL,

Either you are suppose to take back off these points or you will be the next NOKIA. pic.twitter.com/mywyEa9bgJ — Shama roshani (@peacehopegrow) January 8, 2021

Hate #WhatsappNewPolicy ??



Here's is the alternative you are searching for : @ethstatus



Status app doesn't require phone number/e-mail & has many advantages over #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/YGHSMxKYSK — ɱᴜᴋɪʟ🌹 (@ComradeMukil) January 8, 2021

Posted By: Lakshay Raja