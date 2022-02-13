New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: American multinational tech company Apple might launch its much-awaited 'rOS' or AR/VR headset sometime in 2022 or 2023, news agency ANI reported on Thursday (February 10).

First referenced 'rOS' in 2017, it is the name of the operating system developed for Apple's upcoming AR headset or AR glasses. rOS is based on iOS, however, it will be optimized to take advantage of a custom system-on-a-chip (SOC) designed for AR applications. Apple's display hardware and gesture detection components will be integrated with rOS.

The new references to rOS come months after analyst Ming-chi Kuo claimed Apple's first AR headset would arrive later this year with "the same level of computing power" as an M1 Mac. Kuo also suggested the headset will be a standalone platform, which could further explain the need for a dedicated operating system. rOS could be a codename Apple has been using for five years.

Meanwhile, to explain the functioning and features of the Apple rOS, a 2017 report by CNBC mentioned, "Now cut out the iPhone entirely and put those experiences in a pair of glasses. Instead of peering through a smartphone screen, you’ll look around you naturally and see whatever it is Apple’s new operating system, reportedly called rOS, enables."

"A patent filed by a company named Metaio, which Apple acquired in 2015, shows how a user might touch digital objects around them -- menus, messages and more -- to command the augmented reality experience," it added.

Meanwhile, current reports suggest that the device would be equipped with a three-display configuration, using two Micro OLED displays and one AMOLED panel. It could weigh between 300 and 400 grams, with Kuo saying that the headset would be capable of delivering performance comparable with Cupertino’s in-house M1 chipsets that have been fitted in its new MacBooks. Environment and gesture detection is also expected in the device with the help of advanced sensors.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha