What Is Open-AI's ChatGPT That Crossed 1 Million User Mark Within A Week?

Artificial Intelligence has become the next big thing all over the world. Be it writing, automation, deep learning or enhancing the experience of the software, especially gaming, the artificial intelligence has evolved immensely.

ChatGPT with AI recently became popular after reaching one million users in less than a week of going public. It has generated a lot of buzz on social media, and it appears that everyone is discussing it there. ChatGPT is an AI-powered platform that responds to all user questions, composes poetry, and codes sensitively and with a human-like approach.

What Is ChatGPT?

The ChatGPT is designed by OpenAI, a non-profit AI research company founded by Elon Musk. It is a third iteration of Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT-3) and as mentioned before can write, answer, compose and whatnot. With the aim to predict the next word the platform is trained to approach every task with a sensitive approach. Along with some good deeds, the platform can make untruthful and toxic comments, spread misinformation, spam, and write fraudulent academic essays.

With this announcement, Open AI has stated that it is working on the platform to address the limitations. On the other hand, the social media platform is brimming with opinions and wow comments. Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, recently tweeted, "The biggest tech innovation of the year."

By going to chat.openai.com, anyone can test the popular ChatGPT for free. However, it's possible that the platform will offer answers that are pleasing but are actually nonsensical or incorrect. Furthermore, the platform poses a threat because it can be used to provide unethical and harmful answers to queries.