What Is 'Meta Verified' And Which Countries Will Get It First? All You Need To Know About New Subscription

SOON after the microblogging platform Twitter rolled out its premium ‘Blue subscription’ for the users, Meta, the California-based technology company, announced that it would be bringing ‘Meta Verified’, a subscription-based model for the Instagram and Facebook users globally.

What Is Meta Verified?

Just like Twitter Blue, Meta would now soon be offering a subscription to the users which will provide extra security, a blue badge, and direct access to customer support by paying a certain amount as a subscription fee. The company aims to provide more security and authenticity on both Instagram and Facebook.

In an announcement made by Meta’s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, “the users now would be able to verify their accounts with a legal identification (Government IDs) and would be offered a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection and a direct access to the customer support”.

When Will Meta Verified Start Rolling Out?

The Meta Verified will be first rolled out in Australia and New Zealand and will be followed by more countries soon. According to the company’s official statement, both the aforementioned countries would be getting their hands on the subscription by the end of this week.

However, there are no official announcements made on the India arrival of this premium subscription.

How Much Will It Cost In India?

Meta has announced the pricing of the subscription has been announced and it will take a hefty $ 11.99 a month for a web user, and $14.99 per month for iOS users. The company has not made any statements about subscription costs in India, but it is very likely that there would be a price differential for Indian consumers.

On the other hand, Twitter users have trolled Instagram, and Facebook users and shared memes, GIFs, and opinions.