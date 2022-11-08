What Is Mastodon, The App Emerging As Twitter's Alternative; How To Use It?

After the micro-blogging platform, Twitter got its new chief, the platform has faced a lot of backlash and it is obvious. Within a week of closing the high-profile deal, Elon Musk has started transforming the company by making many changes that are unacceptable to the audience. Many of the users including famous personalities like Gigi Hadid, and Amber Heard left the platform.

On the other hand, users have also started searching for an alternative to Twitter and many of them joined Mastodon. According to a report by BBC, the platform has gained over 2,30,000 new users within a week of the takeover. If you are wondering what Mastodon is, read the paragraph below.

What Is Mastodon?

Mastodon is an open-source microblogging platform and a competitor to Twitter that was introduced in 2016. It has user-managed servers and a decentralised operating system, in contrast to Twitter. Numerous servers, or communities, are included in various categories. Depending on their interests, people can join any of them. Notably, It is free of advertisements and has a 500-character limit, as well as custom emojis to express your thoughts better.

Speaking of the servers, they essentially serve as a forum where individuals can join and discuss ideas, beliefs, and information with others. The application also shows you how many people are in the room, which can help you determine whether you have enough people present to hear each other out. You can also switch between servers depending on your choice.

How To Use It?

You can see a feed similar to what you see on other social media platforms after joining a server. Similar to Twitter, you can press the publish button to post text, pictures, and videos in any context. Even better, you can favourite or reblog the editorial.

Speaking of how the feed functions, depending on the server you joined and the content your server mates are sharing, you can see the posts in categories like News, Hashtags, Community, and For You. Notably, the character limit for the user is almost twice what it is on Twitter.

If you go to your profile section, you can even see the content that you published. Additionally, by using the search option, you can look up anyone you want to follow.

It is difficult to decide which platform to use because there aren't any verified profiles or direct messages, and there aren't many users on the platform as of now.