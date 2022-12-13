What Is LensAI Trend On Social Media And Why Bollywood Celebs Are Going Gaga Over It

Artificial Intelligence popularly known as AI is the field of computer science that deals with making computers act like human beings. In recent times, the world has been buzzing with the AI picture trend. The internet has been flooded by these amazing pictures which showcase how far the technology has progressed. The AI picture trend has brought up a lot of questions and doubts in the minds of technology and non-technology lovers alike.

The internet since last week has been seeing an AI picture trend with high-resolution animated pictures on all the platforms including Instagram. This trend is inspired by similar trends seen in movies as well as comic books. In such AI picture trends, humans are depicted as water-colored paintings, anime, and even robots.

Popular celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Megan fOX, RJ Abhinav, Ayushmann Khurrana, and other well-known Bollywood celebrities have also posted their AI-generated pictures on Instagram.

Notably, all of these images were produced on a single platform. The Lensa AI app was developed by photo-editing technology company Prisma Labs and creates original images based on the user's likeness using artificial intelligence and photos that the user uploads.

A user must pay $7.99 in order to obtain 50 images. All you have to do is upload high-quality photos of your face from nearly every angle possible and pay the fee. The application will generate it for you automatically.

Not only that, but Twitter users are going crazy about this trend. There are hilarious memes and tweets depicting their thoughts on the current trend.

Apart from that, there have been various other fads inspired by AI such as bots, aI Bots, and gI Bots. Every year, there are many new AI projects which showcase the development of the technology.