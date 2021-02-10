The Indian origin app Koo was launched in March 2020 after government's AatmaNirbhar Bharat app challenge in August. So far, several politicians and celebs have joined the app.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Micro-blogging platform, Koo is gaining massive attention after Union Minister Piyush Goyal, announced that he is on Koo and shared an invite on his Twitter handle. This comes amid the tussle between the Twitter and Indian government over content censorship, during the ongoing farmer's protest in the country.

The Indian origin app Koo was launched in March 2020 after government's AatmaNirbhar Bharat app challenge in August. It is meant to encourage homegrown innovation. So far, several politicians and celebs have joined the app.

I am now on Koo.



Connect with me on this Indian micro-blogging platform for real-time, exciting and exclusive updates.



Let us exchange our thoughts and ideas on Koo.



📱 Join me: https://t.co/zIL6YI0epM pic.twitter.com/REGioTdMfm — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 9, 2021

What is Koo?

'Koo: Connect with Indians in Indian Languages' is an Indian origin app developed by Bengaluru based startup. The app was co-founded in March 2020 by Aprameya RadhaKrishna and Mayank Bidawatka. The microblogging app is owned by Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Similar to Twitter, Koo allows its users to post contents in several Indian languages among other features.

How Koo is similar to Twitter?

Just like Twitter, Koo also allows its users to follow individuals, write messages or record and share them in video and audio formats. It also allows its users to write messages in various languages such as in Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, Tamil, Marathi and Assamese.

Is Koo on Google Play Store?

Yes, Koo is easily available on Google Play Store. iPhone and Android users can easily download the app on their devices. Currently, the app enjoys 4.7 ratings on the store.

Who all are on Koo?

Apart from Piyush Goyal, several other ministers such as Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Tejasvi Surya, former cricketers Javagal Srinath, Anil Kumble and government think tank NITI Ayog are on Koo.

Not just this, MyGov, Digital India, MeitY, UMANG app, India Post, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Digi Locker, Common Services Centre, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI)among others are also on the app.

Why are Indian Ministers shifting to Koo?

MeitY on January 31 asked the Twitter to block one hashtag and 257 web addresses under the relevant provision of the law. As they were "spreading misinformation about (farmer) protests and has the potential to lead to imminent violence affecting public order situation in the country."

However, rather, acting immediately on this request, Twitter took almost a day to block the URLs only to unblock them a few hours later. After seeing this, the Indian government encouraged for local app development under the Atma Nirbar Bharat campaign.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv