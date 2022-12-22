What Is Google's New 'Purchase Request' Feature For Kids? All You Need To Know

THE California-based tech giant Google has announced yet another interesting feature worldwide for its users. With the announcement of the Purchase Request feature, Google will now allow the parents to control the in-app purchases of their children. The users can create a family payment method using this feature. Do Note that this feature is only limited to paid apps and in-app purchases and is available on Google Play Store.

Children can use this parental control-like feature to request purchases for apps on the Google Play Store, and their guardians will be notified and given the option to approve or deny the request. On its app store, Google has announced the creation of a special tab for pending requests.

If approved, the guardians can also pay the price of apps using different platforms which were recently introduced. If a guardian wants to check the approved requests, he/she can visit the ‘Order History’ and in case he/she wants to see the pending requests, it will be accessible in the approval request queue. Notably, the tech giant will also send confirmation emails to the guardians after every successful purchase.

"If you are the family manager in the family group, you can select the settings for purchase approval for any family member”. According to the company's website, "if you are a parent in the family group, you can select the purchase approval settings for family members whose accounts are managed with Family Link.

How To Setup Google’s Purchase Request Feature:

To set up the aforementioned feature, all you have to do is follow the steps mentioned below:

1. On your computer, go to g.co/yourfamily.

2. Select your child.

3. Select Controls and then Content restrictions and then Google Play and then Purchase & download approvals.

4. Choose the type of purchase approval that you want to give: