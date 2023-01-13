What Is ChatGPT And Will It Be The Next Big Thing In AI World | Explained

ChatGPT is an AI platform that can help users in doing their daily activities such as writing articles, codes and more. (Image- Unsplash)

WITH the evolution of digitalism, many new techniques have been developed to ease our daily life. Artificial intelligence is one among them and is arguably the most significant discovery in the digital world. The term Artificial Intelligence, AI, can be defined as the technology which uses various algorithms to do works which only humans can do till now. Since its inception, the usage of Artificial intelligence has increased in many areas including communication, warfare to journalism and healthcare.

With new additions each year, the field of artificial intelligence has developed faster and surpassed many human capabilities. However, there are apprehensions regarding the effects of AI on the human workforce. Many have advocated the thought that AI could replace humans from various fields. However, many tech experts have said that it's not necessary because humans and artificial intelligence can coexist peacefully.

As AI gains momentum, various softwares which provides AI technology have been developed. Open AI's ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI tools currently being used across the globe. ChatGPt can assist people in performing menial tasks while also allowing them to exercise their independence and creativity. ChatGPT has the potential to revolutionise many different industries by helping people in need in a natural way.

What Is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is an AI platform developed by Open AI, a San Francisco-based startup which reportedly has a close relationship with Microsoft. Essentially, ChatGPT is a platform that is trained to interact with users in a natural manner to help them with their problems.

Other than helping people with physical health problems, ChatGPT has many other potential uses. For example, it can help the users write articles, respond to all the questions asked by users, compose poetry and codes. It can be used to generate attractive posts and messages for social networks, and generate reports, e-mails and other content for productivity applications. The users can get large data sets that can be analysed and valuable information can be extracted from them.

How Does ChatGPT Work?

Pre-training transform design serves as the foundation for GPT, a generative language model. These models are effective in learning to execute tasks involving natural language processing while processing massive amounts of text. Particularly, the GPT-3 model has 175 billion parameters, making it the biggest language model ever trained.

Speaking of training, the Chat GPT requires extensive training on text. A text corpus of more than 10 billion words and more than 8 million documents were used to train the GPT-3 model to write like a human.

Is It The Next Big Thing?

The answer to this question is, of course, yes. The platform has now become very popular and currently, it is helping users to complete their daily tasks in a faster, more efficient and more precise way.

The platform notably gained more than 1 million users in the first week of operation. Additionally, the business apparently intends to turn the platform into a paid one, which would require users to make a payment in order to access the benefits.

Lastly, the tech giant Microsoft is considering using technology in its Word, Powerpoint, and Outlook products to enhance search results, advise email responses, or propose document changes to help Word users write better.