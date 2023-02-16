What Is ChatGPT And How It Works? A Step-By-Step Guide To Use AI-Based Platform

ChatGPT, which is an OpenAI language model, is designed to have human-like conversations with individuals and even assist users in solving complicated queries such as trip plans, which phones are better, and more.

It is one of the most advanced and powerful AI platforms available today, based on the GPT-3 family of language models. Open AI, a San Francisco-based technology start-up, trained the ChatGPT on massive volumes of data, allowing it to understand and interpret natural language and engage in meaningful discussions with humans. Interestingly, the platform's knowledge is restricted to the year 2021, which could be viewed as a negative.

Here is a step-by-step guide that will help you register and tell you how to use the newly introduced AI platform:

1. All you need to have is a compatible browser and a working email address.

2. Now visit OpenAI's ChatGPT landing page and either sign up or log in with a Microsoft or Google account by visiting https://chat.openai.com/chat.

3. Enter the details by adding the email and then the platform will send a confirmation email which you will need to verify.

4, After logging in successfully, you will be able to see examples, capabilities, and limitations, listed on the screen.

5. Also, if you have any queries, you can directly ask from the platform by writing them in the chat box.

The platform is capable of writing articles, advanced queries, codes, and a lot more stuff. However, it could show an error sometimes, and if that happens, all you need to do is refresh the page and it will start working again.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has also included the platform in its search engine Bing to help users get answers to advanced search queries. Additionally, other search engines like Opera are also in plans to integrate the AI platform.